Hanifin logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Hanifin was briefly credited with two assists in the contest, but one of them was given to Alexander Holtz after the game. In either case, Hanifin snapped a six-game point drought by assisting on Brett Howden's second-period tally. Through 20 outings, Hanifin has nine points, 38 shots on net, 14 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while seeing steady top-four minutes.