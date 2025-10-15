default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hanifin (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Flames, per SinBin.Vegas.

Hanifin is set to miss his third straight game, allowing Ben Hutton to remain in a bottom-four role. There's been no update on Hanifin's status since the injury occurred, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to play Thursday at home versus the Bruins.

More News