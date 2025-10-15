Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Flames, per SinBin.Vegas.
Hanifin is set to miss his third straight game, allowing Ben Hutton to remain in a bottom-four role. There's been no update on Hanifin's status since the injury occurred, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to play Thursday at home versus the Bruins.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Remains out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Good to go•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Battling minor injury•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Slings helper Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Plucks apple in Game 2 loss•