Hanifin (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against San Jose, per SinBin.vegas.

Hanifin had no points, three shots and two hits in 24:00 of ice time during Vegas' 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings in Wednesday's season opener. However, the 28-year-old suffered the injury late in the overtime period. He's a key part of the Golden Knights' blue line, so it would be a big blow if he's out for any significant stretch of time. Ben Hutton is expected to draw into the lineup Thursday due to Hanifin's absence.