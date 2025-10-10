default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hanifin (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against San Jose, per SinBin.vegas.

Hanifin had no points, three shots and two hits in 24:00 of ice time during Vegas' 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings in Wednesday's season opener. However, the 28-year-old suffered the injury late in the overtime period. He's a key part of the Golden Knights' blue line, so it would be a big blow if he's out for any significant stretch of time. Ben Hutton is expected to draw into the lineup Thursday due to Hanifin's absence.

More News