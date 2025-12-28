Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Supplies two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Hanifin stayed hot after the holiday break -- he now has seven assists over his last four games. He helped out on tallies by Alexander Holtz and Ben Hutton in this contest. Hanifin is up to 13 points, 68 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 26 appearances. He'll continue to be the Golden Knights' top defenseman while Shea Theodore (upper body) is out.
