Hanifin scored twice on three shots, including one power-play goal, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Hanifin has five points, including three goals, over his last two contests. The defenseman tied the game midway through the third period and then scored the go-ahead goal with 49 seconds left. Hanifin is up to three tallies, eight points, 25 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 13 appearances. He looks to be over his slow start and should be a reliable source of all-around production on the blue line for the remainder of the year.