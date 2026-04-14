Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Two helpers in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.
Hanifin has earned five assists over his last seven contests. The defenseman is up to 28 points, 134 shots on net, 114 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 70 outings this season. Hanifin's offense may not last into the playoffs, but he'll remain a good source of blocks.
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