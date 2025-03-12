Hanifin produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old blueliner was instrumental in forcing OT, feeding Pavel Dorofeyev for Vegas' opening goal late in the second period before tying things up himself with just seven seconds left in regulation. Hanifin has never been an consistently elite offensive contributor, but he's taking full advantage of the absence of Shea Theodore (arm), erupting for three goals and eight points over the last six contests with five of those points (one goal, four helpers) coming on the power play.