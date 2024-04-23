Hanifin logged two power-play assists, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Hanifin set up goals by Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl in the first period. Since his trade from the Flames, Hanifin has become the Golden Knights' top blueliner. He had 12 points over 19 regular-season outings with Vegas and should see big minutes in all situations during the playoffs.