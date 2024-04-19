Hanifin will be a healthy scratch Thursday against Anaheim, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
That will allow Hanifin to rest before the playoffs. He has 13 goals and 47 points in 80 outings in 2023-24. Hanifin should be back in the lineup for Game 1 of the postseason.
