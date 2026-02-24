Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanifin will not be in the lineup against the Kings on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hanifin was placed on the non-roster list while making his way back from the Winter Olympics. The blueliner is currently mired in a 28-game goal drought in addition to an eight-game pointless streak in the lead-up to the break. With the defenseman unavailable, the Knights recalled Dylan Coghlan from the minors.
