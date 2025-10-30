Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday that Hanifin (lower body) has resumed skating but won't play Friday against the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Cassidy said that Hanifin is getting closer to returning, but the defenseman will require at least one more game on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. While a clear timetable for his return isn't yet clear, it seems as though he'll be in the mix to suit up sometime in the first half of November.