Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that Hanifin (undisclosed) won't travel with the Golden Knights during their upcoming three-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hanifin landed on injured reserve Wednesday and is eligible to be activated whenever he's healthy, but he'll miss at least three more games. Jaycob Megna was called up by the Golden Knights on Wednesday and should provide additional depth on the blue line during the team's road trip.