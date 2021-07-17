Patrick and Philippe Myers were traded by the Flyers to Nashville in exchange for Ryan Ellis on Saturday. Patrick was subsequently traded to the Golden Knights in exchange for Cody Glass, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Patrick missed the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign due to health issues, but he's still logged three full seasons with Philadelphia since being selected second overall in the 2017 draft, totaling 30 goals and 70 points in 197 appearances over that span. The 22-year-old pivot will likely start off in Vegas' bottom six, but he could ascend to the team's top six if he performs well early on.