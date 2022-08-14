Patrick (upper body) is likely to begin the 2022-23 season on long-term injured reserve, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Patrick sustained this latest upper-body injury in late March, and as of July, he'd made no substantial progress in his recovery. The 23-year-old center has dealt with traumatic head injuries for much of his professional career, and it's expected he'll be forced to miss at least the first month of the upcoming season -- and likely much more.