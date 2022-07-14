Patrick (undisclosed) has not made substantial progress in recovering from an injury he sustained in March, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Patrick's long history of traumatic head injuries is certainly a point of concern, though the Golden Knights have not revealed what's ailing the 23-year-old. He was deemed out indefinitely at the end of the season, and with no progress made so far, it seems likely the center will miss part of the 2022-23 campaign.