Patrick (upper body) is not expected to play this season, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports Monday.

At this point, it seems likely that Patrick has played his final NHL game considering he has previously seen an entire year lost to injury. If the 24-year-old center is indeed done, he will eventually retire when his contract expires at the end of the season having appeared in just 222 games after being selected second overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. At a minimum, Patrick will spend the year on long-term injured reserve in order to give the Knights some much-needed cap relief.