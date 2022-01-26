Patrick scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The 23-year-old put together his first multi-point performance of the season to help the Golden Knights climb out of a 2-0 hole and earn a point in the standings. Patrick remains stuck in a bottom-six role, and the former Flyer still has yet to live up to his billing as the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, managing only two goals and five points in 13 games this year.