Dansk was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Depending on the status of Robin Lehner (upper body) for Monday's game against the Avalanche, Dansk could join the active roster again. Still, the 26-year-old likely won't see NHL action anytime soon.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Returns to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Rises to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Back to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Back on active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Shuffled to taxi squad•