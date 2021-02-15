Dansk was demoted to the taxi squad Monday, CBS Sports reports.
Dansk could be recalled to back up Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday if Robin Lehner (upper body) is still unavailable. The 26-year-old has yet to appear in an NHL or AHL game this season.
