Dansk was recalled from the taxi squad for Monday's game against Colorado, according to CBS Sports.
Dansk will continue to serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup as long as Robin Lehner (upper body) is unfit to play. Expect him to be sent back to the taxi squad as a paper move Tuesday.
