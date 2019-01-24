Dansk was promoted from AHL Chicago on Thursday.

The fact that Dansk will sit on the roster during the All-Star break instead of Max Lagace -- who will play for the Wolves in the minors -- is a good indication of how the organization ranks the two netminders. Even if Malcolm Subban (illness) remains unavailable versus Carolina on Feb. 1, look for Dansk to be shipped down to the minors prior to that clash, rather than serving as the backup.