Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Called up from minors
Dansk was promoted from AHL Chicago on Thursday.
The fact that Dansk will sit on the roster during the All-Star break instead of Max Lagace -- who will play for the Wolves in the minors -- is a good indication of how the organization ranks the two netminders. Even if Malcolm Subban (illness) remains unavailable versus Carolina on Feb. 1, look for Dansk to be shipped down to the minors prior to that clash, rather than serving as the backup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Exposed to waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Concedes twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: In goal Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Inks two-year deal with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Heads back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Promoted to NHL roster•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...