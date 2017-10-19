Dansk was recalled from AHL Chicago on Thursday.

The Swede was called up as an insurance option with Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) on injured reserve and a home game against the Blues to be played Saturday. Dansk posted a 6-16-0 record along with a 3.00 GAA and .903 save percentage with Rogle BK last season, not to mention a six goals allowed stinker of a performance with the AHL's Wolves already this season, so it'll be hard to trust Dansk from a fantasy perspective even if he does get a chance to make his NHL debut soon.