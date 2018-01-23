Dansk (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Dansk will almost certainly be reassigned to AHL Chicago now that he is healthy, as he is firmly cemented in the third netminder role behind Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban. In his four outings for the Golden Knights, the 23-year-old posted a perfect 3-0-0 record -- including registering the first NHL shutout of his career.