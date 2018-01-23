Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Cleared to return
Dansk (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Dansk will almost certainly be reassigned to AHL Chicago now that he is healthy, as he is firmly cemented in the third netminder role behind Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban. In his four outings for the Golden Knights, the 23-year-old posted a perfect 3-0-0 record -- including registering the first NHL shutout of his career.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Ruled out of road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Designated for IR•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Patrolling blue paint•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Earns first career shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Tending twine Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...