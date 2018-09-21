Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Concedes twice in win
Dansk stopped 17 of 19 shots Thursday, earning the win in a 7-2 rout of the Kings.
Dansk was serviceable but not outstanding in this one; however, it's also easy to lose focus when you're on the positive end of a 7-2 blowout. But this perhaps wasn't the kind of night he was hoping for in his efforts to start the year as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup.
