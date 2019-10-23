Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Demoted after rocky showing
The Golden Knights assigned Dansk to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
The Golden Knights were playing back-to-back games so they cast Dansk to start Monday against the Flyers. Dansk had a tough outing, though, allowing six goals on 37 shots en route to the team's fourth loss of the year. The 25-year-old will return to the minors to continue his development, and Garret Sparks, who played 20 games with the Maple Leafs last year, will serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup for as long Malcolm Subban (lower body) is sidelined.
