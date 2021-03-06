Dansk was promoted from the taxi squad and will patrol the blue paint for Friday's road contest against San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Dansk will make his first NHL appearance of the season against the Sharks on Friday. He's recorded a 2.00 GAA and .928 save percentage in three AHL games this season. The 27-year-old gave up six goals on 37 shots in his only appearance during the 2019-20 campaign.