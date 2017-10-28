Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Earns first career shutout
Dansk stopped all 32 shots in a 7-0 win over Colorado on Friday.
Dansk didn't need to be perfect with his team's explosion, but he was perfect anyway, earning his first career shutout in the process. Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) will remain the top option when he returns, but Dansk is showing he can be effective when thrust into the starter's role.
