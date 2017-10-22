Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Earns victory in NHL debut
Dansk picked up a win appearing in relief during his NHL debut against the Blues on Saturday night.
Malcolm Subban left Saturday's game with an apparent lower-body injury, and with Vegas already missing starter Marc-Andre Fleury, the Golden Knights were down to their third-string goaltender. He did allow one goal on 11 shots, but he guided Vegas to an overtime victory. Should Subban have to miss significant time, the Golden Knights will have no choice but to turn to Dansk.
