Dansk was added to the active roster Thursday and is expected to serve as the backup for the Golden Knights' game against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Robin Lehner won't suit up in the contest due to an undisclosed absence, so Vegas will deploy Dansk in his stead. The 26-year-old saw just one appearance last year for Vegas, earning a loss, while surrendering six goals on 37 shots. He'll likely be the primary No. 2 behind Marc-Andre Fleury as long as Lehner is sidelined.