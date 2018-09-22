Dansk was placed on waivers by Vegas on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dansk was terrific for the Golden Knights in their inaugural campaign, as he went 3-0-0 with a 1.78 GAA and .946 save percentage over four games. It had taken a litany of injuries to the Golden Knights netminders -- including Marc-Andre Fleury -- for the Swede to see action at hockey's highest level in the first place. Still, if Dansk clears waivers, he'll likely report to AHL Chicago, which is the top development affiliate for Vegas.