Dansk was moved back to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Dansk got a breather during the All-Star break, but he'll retake his spot in the minors Wednesday, with Max Lagace replacing him on the NHL roster. The Golden Knights aren't short on capable replacements in net, but Dansk is likely fourth in line overall on the organizational depth chart. As such, it would likely take multiple injuries for him to see consistent time with Vegas.