Dansk was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Dansk was only with the big club for one game, when he backed up Malcolm Subban against San Jose on Thursday. His demotion likely means that starter Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed) is nearing a return, and Fleury's set to join the team Saturday against the Avalanche.

