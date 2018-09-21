Dansk will start between the pipes in Thursday's road exhibition game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Dansk was fantastic in limited action last season, posting a 3-0-0 record while registering an impressive 1.78 GAA and .946 save percentage in four appearances. However, despite that eye-popping performance, Dansk may begin the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, as Malcolm Subban is expected to get the first crack at backup duties behind Marc-Andre Fleury.