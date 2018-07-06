Dansk signed a two-year, $1.35 million contract with the Golden Knights on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who made his debut with Vegas last season after being selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets 31st overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, posted a 3-0-0 record. Dansk had a 1.78 goals-against average and 94.6 save percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories