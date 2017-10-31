Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Leaves Monday's game
Dansk (undisclosed) left Monday's game against the Islanders during the second period and is not expected to return, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
This was Dansk's fourth game appearing as the starter, as Vegas continues to deal with goaltending injuries. The 23-year-old slipped and came down awkwardly while trying to make a save on John Tavares, and looked to be noticeably uncomfortable after the play. Dansk is unlikely to return and should be considered day-to-day, and more information should be released by the team before Tuesday's matchup against the Rangers.
