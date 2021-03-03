Dansk was placed on the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Dansk will likely be back on the active roster for Wednesday's game versus the Wild. With Robin Lehner (upper body) out, Dansk and Logan Thompson have split the backup duties behind Marc-Andre Fleury.
