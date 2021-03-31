Dansk was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Dansk had stayed on the active roster since Robin Lehner returned from a concussion. The 27-year-old Dansk served as Lehner's backup Monday versus the Kings to give Marc-Andre Fleury a full night off. Dansk can resume his role as the No. 3 goaltender, filling a spot on the taxi squad.
