Dansk led the team onto the ice and will guard the cage on the road against the Islanders on Monday.

Dansk continues to get better and better to start the season, recording his first career shutout Friday against Colorado. The 23-year-old remains undefeated in his career -- albeit with just three outings under his belt -- with a 1.35 GAA and .959 save percentage. New York's offense (3.45 goals per game) is eighth best in the league, but Dansk is backed up by the third-ranked squad (3.78 tallies per outing).