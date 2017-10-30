Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Patrolling blue paint
Dansk led the team onto the ice and will guard the cage on the road against the Islanders on Monday.
Dansk continues to get better and better to start the season, recording his first career shutout Friday against Colorado. The 23-year-old remains undefeated in his career -- albeit with just three outings under his belt -- with a 1.35 GAA and .959 save percentage. New York's offense (3.45 goals per game) is eighth best in the league, but Dansk is backed up by the third-ranked squad (3.78 tallies per outing).
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Earns first career shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Tending twine Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Shines in first career NHL start•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Starting Tuesday against Chicago•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Earns victory in NHL debut•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Called up Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...