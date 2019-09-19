Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Preparing for action
Dansk will make a road start versus the Kings on Thursday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Golden Knights sent Dansk between the pipes for just four games last season, but the Swede skated off with three wins to complement a robust 1.78 GAA and .946 save percentage. He's a quality insurance option behind NHL regulars Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban, but newcomer Garret Sparks and 20-year-old prospect Dylan Ferguson figure to give him a run for his money in the preseason.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Funneled back to Chicago•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Called up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Exposed to waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Concedes twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: In goal Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Inks two-year deal with Vegas•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.