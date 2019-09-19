Dansk will make a road start versus the Kings on Thursday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Golden Knights sent Dansk between the pipes for just four games last season, but the Swede skated off with three wins to complement a robust 1.78 GAA and .946 save percentage. He's a quality insurance option behind NHL regulars Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban, but newcomer Garret Sparks and 20-year-old prospect Dylan Ferguson figure to give him a run for his money in the preseason.