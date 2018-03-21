Dansk was recalled from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis Wednesday.

Dansk will join the Golden Knights on the heels of news that primary netminder Marc-Andre Fleury -- who exited Tuesday's game against Vancouver with an undisclosed injury -- will not depart with the team as it leaves on a two-game road trip. There's no word yet on the extent of Fleury's injury, but Dansk will likely remain with the club as a backup option to Malcolm Subban in the meantime. Subban will guard the goal Thursday, but Dansk could start Saturday if he hangs with the team for the matchup against the Avalanche.