Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Promoted to NHL roster
Dansk was recalled from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis Wednesday.
Dansk will join the Golden Knights on the heels of news that primary netminder Marc-Andre Fleury -- who exited Tuesday's game against Vancouver with an undisclosed injury -- will not depart with the team as it leaves on a two-game road trip. There's no word yet on the extent of Fleury's injury, but Dansk will likely remain with the club as a backup option to Malcolm Subban in the meantime. Subban will guard the goal Thursday, but Dansk could start Saturday if he hangs with the team for the matchup against the Avalanche.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Sent down to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Cleared to return•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Ruled out of road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Designated for IR•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Patrolling blue paint•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...