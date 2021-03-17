Dansk was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Dansk will again join the taxi squad after getting some playing time with AHL Henderson. He has a 2.43 GAA and a .925 save percentage in five games with the Silver Knights.
