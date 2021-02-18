Dansk was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Dansk will likely continue to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad with Robin Lehner (upper body) on the mend. If Lehner's unavailable for Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, expect Dansk to be promoted again.
