Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Rises to big club
Dansk was recalled by the Golden Knights on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Since Malcolm Subban (lower body) will be out for a few games, Dansk was brought up to serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup. However, there's a chance he gets a start right away with back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday.
