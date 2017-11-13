Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Ruled out of road trip
Dansk will remain sidelined for at least the next two games, Tuesday in Edmonton and Thursday in Vancouver.
The rookie netminder took the league by storm, winning each of his first three starts while allowing just three goals, but suffered a lower-body injury in his fourth appearance that will now keep him out for at least eight contests. With Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) set to miss the next two games as well, and Malcolm Subban (lower body) appearing the closest of the team's injured goalies to a return, it will be interesting to see which role each player ends up filling once the dust settles on the Golden Knights' injury crisis.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Designated for IR•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Patrolling blue paint•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Earns first career shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Tending twine Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Shines in first career NHL start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...