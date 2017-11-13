Dansk will remain sidelined for at least the next two games, Tuesday in Edmonton and Thursday in Vancouver.

The rookie netminder took the league by storm, winning each of his first three starts while allowing just three goals, but suffered a lower-body injury in his fourth appearance that will now keep him out for at least eight contests. With Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) set to miss the next two games as well, and Malcolm Subban (lower body) appearing the closest of the team's injured goalies to a return, it will be interesting to see which role each player ends up filling once the dust settles on the Golden Knights' injury crisis.