Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Sent back to minors
Dansk was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Friday.
Dansk served a backup role behind Malcolm Subban for Friday's game against the Hurricanes. Marc-Andre Fleury's one-game suspensions for skipping the All-Star Game is complete, so Dansk will return to the minors.
