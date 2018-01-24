Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Sent down to minors
Dansk was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Dansk's demotion was expected after he was taken off injured reserve, considering he is firmly cemented behind Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban on the organization's depth chart. Barring an injury, the youngster Dansk should remain with the Wolves for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Cleared to return•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Ruled out of road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Designated for IR•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Patrolling blue paint•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Earns first career shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...