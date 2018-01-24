Dansk was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Dansk's demotion was expected after he was taken off injured reserve, considering he is firmly cemented behind Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban on the organization's depth chart. Barring an injury, the youngster Dansk should remain with the Wolves for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories