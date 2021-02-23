Dansk was assigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Dansk was called up to serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup while Robin Lehner (upper body) was out. The 26-year-old didn't get on the ice with the big club, and he'll head back to minors to take on a larger role. Dylan Ferguson will stay on the taxi squad as the Golden Knights' No. 3 goalie.
