Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Shelled for six in loss
Dansk allowed six goals on 37 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
It was a night to forget for every player on the Golden Knights roster, especially Dansk. Making his season debut, the 25-year-old was beaten half a dozen times in this game, as Dansk was in goal to give Marc-Andre Fleury a night off. While not entirely his fault, Dansk certainly didn't do himself any favors with his performance, and it could be a while before we see him between the pipes again.
