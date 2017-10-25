Dansk stopped 29 of 31 shots in his first NHL start Tuesday against Chicago.

This was quite an impressive showing from Dansk, who backstopped the Golden Knights to their fourth consecutive win and a 7-1-0 record overall. The 23-year-old has emerged as the starter for Las Vegas with Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Malcolm Subban (lower-body) injured, so he's worth a look while the team tries to continues this miraculous start to their franchise. Dansk hasn't put up very strong numbers with stints in various leagues, including the OHL, AHL and SHL, but he's looked good at the NHL level and is pretty much all the Golden Knights have to turn to at this moment.