Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Shines in first career NHL start
Dansk stopped 29 of 31 shots in his first NHL start Tuesday against Chicago.
This was quite an impressive showing from Dansk, who backstopped the Golden Knights to their fourth consecutive win and a 7-1-0 record overall. The 23-year-old has emerged as the starter for Las Vegas with Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Malcolm Subban (lower-body) injured, so he's worth a look while the team tries to continues this miraculous start to their franchise. Dansk hasn't put up very strong numbers with stints in various leagues, including the OHL, AHL and SHL, but he's looked good at the NHL level and is pretty much all the Golden Knights have to turn to at this moment.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Starting Tuesday against Chicago•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Earns victory in NHL debut•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Called up Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Dazzles on first day of camp•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Signs one-year agreement•
-
Oscar Dansk: Set to become free agent•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...