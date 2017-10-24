Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Starting Tuesday against Chicago
Dansk will get his first NHL start in goal Tuesday against the Blackhawks.
Dansk was solid in relief of the injured Malcolm Subban in Saturday's game against the Blues, turning aside 10 of the 11 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 overtime win. However, there's reason to believe Dansk will struggle Tuesday, as he wasn't great while playing in the SHL last season, compiling a 6-16-0 record while posting a 3.00 GAA and .903 save percentage in 24 appearances with Rogle BK. The Blackhawks are also a tough matchup for any NHL netminder, let alone one making his first career start, as they're averaging 3.56 goals per game this season, seventh in the league.
